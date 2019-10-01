Pep Guardiola delivers key injury update on Man City ace Kevin De Bruyne

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has insisted that Kevin De Bruyne’s injury isn’t serious but he may well miss the clash with Wolves on Sunday.

As noted on the club’s official site on Tuesday afternoon, they confirmed that the Belgian international had sustained a groin injury in the win over Everton at the weekend.

SEE MORE: Video: Raheem Sterling finishes off superb Man City build-up play as they carve open Dinamo Zagreb

That in turn ruled him out of City’s 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Tuesday night, and fears were raised given that no recovery timeline was offered in the club’s statement as they simply conceded that it would depend on how he responded to treatment.

Fortunately for the reigning Premier League champions though, it doesn’t sound as though the injury is serious as Guardiola spoke to the media after his side’s win in midweek and delivered an update on the condition of his star man.

As per freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery’s tweet below, the Spanish tactician revealed that De Bruyne’s injury ‘wasn’t serious’, but the expectation is that he will likely return to action after the international break.

That’s still a blow for Guardiola and Man City considering the form that the 28-year-old has been in to start the campaign, as he’s bagged nine assists and two goals in nine appearances.

Having once again established himself as a driving force in this Man City side, he’ll be a major absence in any game that he misses but Guardiola will hope that he’s got enough quality in the side elsewhere to get all three points against Wolves this weekend to avoid slipping further behind Liverpool in the Premier League title race.