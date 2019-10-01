Photo: Hilarious photo from Real Madrid game shows multiple Zidanes

This probably won’t go down that well with Zinedine Zidane, his team are having a very tough time at home to Club Brugge and it looks like his job is very much on the line.

On the other hand, it would be criminal to pass up the opportunity to laugh at the fact all bald men start to look very similar from a far away elevated angle.

This Tweet from Footy Humour demonstrates it perfectly:

Zidane is very busy today, he’s coaching both teams whilst at the same time being an official. ?? pic.twitter.com/boyAx3cDk6 — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) October 1, 2019

Real went 2-0 down at home to Brugge and it’s looking like his time in charge could be over if they don’t find a way to come back and win the game.

At least he has two other jobs to keep him busy if he loses the Real Madrid one…