Real Madrid will be keeping a close eye on this Champions League clash tomorrow night, the Spanish giants are scouting three stars worth at least €170m.

According to Dutch outlet Voetbal Zone via AS, Real Madrid are sending scouts to watch Valencia’s clash with Ajax tomorrow night to keep a close eye on starlets David Neres, Donny van de Beek and Hakim Ziyech.

Van de Beek was heavily linked with a move to the Spanish capital this summer, with ABC reporting that Los Blancos had a agreed a €55m deal for the tireless midfielder.

Neres and Ziyech both signed new contracts with the Amsterdam outfit this summer, despite rumours suggesting that big-money moves were on the horizon for the pair.

Yahoo Sports Brazil have previously reported that Ajax will only accept offers in the region of €70-80m (£64m to £73m) for Neres.

On the Ziyech front, Sky Sports reported this summer that the ace previously had a €35m release clause in his contract. With the Moroccan signing a new deal since, it’s unknown what Ajax’s current value of the star is.

All three of the stars would be great additions to the team. Madrid need to refresh their midfield soon with superstars Luka Modric and Toni Kroos approaching the end of their careers, Van de Beek would a the perfect option for the future.

Neres would bolster Madrid’s stable that is already full of talented young wingers. Vinicius Junior, Takefusa Kubo and Manchester City academy graduate Brahim Diaz all look like future wing wizards.

Ziyech is a more advanced playmaker than Van de Beek and he would add some cutting edge in the final third, the 26-year-old could very easily play at the tip of a midfield ahead of Van de Beek and perhaps Casemiro.

It’s surprising to see that Madrid feel the need to scouts the sensations, you’d think they have them nailed down after they suffered defeat at their hands last season.