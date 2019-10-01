Manchester United legend Roy Keane was distinctly unimpressed with the performance of Arsenal summer signing Nicolas Pepe in last night’s big Premier League clash.

The Ivory Coast international was one of a number of exciting buys made by the Gunners this summer, looking a statement of real intent by the club alongside fellow new-boys Kieran Tierney and Dani Ceballos.

However, Pepe has been very slow to get going at Arsenal, having scored just one goal for the club so far – a penalty in the win over Aston Villa.

Gooners will no doubt be expecting more from their big-money purchase, and Keane has also listed a number of criticisms about the way he played in last night’s draw with Man Utd.

Pepe was arguably out-shone by youngster Bukayo Saka in Arsenal’s attack, and Keane pulled no punches when analysing his performance on Sky Sports’ coverage of the big game at Old Trafford.

“Disappointed with him since he’s come to the club,” the former MUFC captain is quoted by the Metro.

“Not great body language… okay, sometimes we make excuses for players a lot, it takes time to settle into a club.

“You see this young kid tonight (Saka), Pepe compared to him for the money they paid, he needs to do a lot more.

“His work rate, his lack of quality, end product, his body language. He didn’t seem up for the fight tonight.”