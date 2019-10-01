Serge Gnabry trolls Spurs fans with pro Arsenal message after Bayern rout

The only thing that would make a Champions League humiliation worse for Spurs fans is having a former Arsenal player being the man to destroy your side. Perhaps him alluding to his Arsenal roots afterwards even adds to that humiliation.

It all looked quite good for Spurs when Son fired them ahead against Bayern Munich, you wondered if another famous Spurs Champions League victory was on the way.

Unfortunately, Bayern were outstanding and fought back to thump Mauricio Pochettino’s men 7-2. Former Arsenal youngster Serge Gnabry was the stand out individual with four goals and he looks like he’s happy to rub it in.

He took to Twitter after the game to troll Spurs fans and issued a pro-Arsenal message:

North London is RED!!! pic.twitter.com/1Te5YjqpWo — Serge Gnabry (@SergeGnabry) October 1, 2019

The youngster only played in 10 league games for Arsenal but it looks like the club is still in his heart after that tweet. Either that or he knew it would get a rise out of Spurs fans as he attempted to rile them further.

It looked like he might not have the ability to play at the top level as he was transferred to Werder Bremen in 2016. Since then he’s been incredible and has really shown his class at Hoffenheim and Bayern.

He’s also been able to transfer his form to the national team where he’s scored nine goals in 10 games for Germany.

He certainly showed everybody what he was capable of this evening. He’s probably also ensured the door at Arsenal stays open for him should he ever want to return in the future.