Fiorentina are reportedly working on a new contract for 20-year-old winger Riccardo Sottil who has attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

The youngster made just two appearances for La Viola last season before being loaned to Pescara in January. He made 12 appearances for the club, scoring a goal and two assists as they finished fourth in Serie B and failed to secure promotion to the Serie A through the playoffs.

Following the end of his loan spell, Sottil returned to Fiorentina and has been able to find some game time under Vincenzo Montella, making four appearances so far.

The 20-year-old is yet to score or assist for La Viola but he has produced some promising performances for the club which has led to Tottenham Hotspur being interested in him according to Daily Express.

However, Fiorentina want to keep hold of Sottil and according to Sport Mediaset, La Viola are keen to tie him down to a new contract.

The 20-year-old has done well in the chances that he has received this season so far and could be a regular for Fiorentina soon. Hence, there’s every reason why the Serie A club should try to give him a new contract.