Manchester United legend Roy Keane feels that the club should stick to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite their shaky start to the season.

The Reds Devils were held to a 1-1 draw against Arsenal at Old Trafford last night. Scott McTominay opened the scoring for Manchester United through a stunning right-footed shot from outside the penalty area. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted the equaliser in the 58th minute.

The Red Devils had a few scoring chances but Bernd Leno denied them time and again. At the end, both teams shared a point each.

Manchester United are now tenth in the Premier League with just nine points from their first seven matches. Despite this, Keane feels that the club should support Solskjaer.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the former Manchester United captain said: “They’ve given him the job and the contract, so support him and let him get on with it. Give him a couple of transfer windows. Are there more tough days ahead? You can bet your life there is. But they have to persevere.”

There is no doubt that Manchester United will have some tough times ahead but changing the manager won’t be the solution. The Red Devils may not have shown much improvement in their results at the moment but if the club’s board remains patient with Solskjaer, we could see much better performances.

Manchester United next take on AZ Alkmaar before playing Newcastle United.