Arsenal are reportedly sending scouts to watch Dominik Szoboszlai in action for Red Bull Salzburg against Liverpool in their Champions League clash this week.

The 18-year-old midfielder has caught the eye in recent times, showing himself to be one of the most exciting young players in Europe and one who could soon make the step up to a bigger club.

According to Football Insider, Szoboszlai is valued at around £15million and was first targeted by Arsenal during the summer, while they now look set to go after him again in January.

The report does state, however, that the Gunners could face plenty of competition for the youngster’s signature as big clubs like Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are also said to be interested in him.

Arsenal have done well to sign some top young talent in recent times, with Matteo Guendouzi a particular success story as they smarten up their recruitment.

If they could add Szoboszlai to their ranks, that would be another fine move to build a team for the future at the Emirates Stadium.

The teenager will now be hoping to make an impact against Liverpool, though the Reds urgently need to pick up a win after losing their opening group game against Napoli.