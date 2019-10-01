Christian Ziege feels that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is currently the best in the world.

The 52-year-old joined the Reds in 2015 following the sacking of Brendan Rodgers. Under Klopp, Liverpool have improved immensely in the past couple of years. The Reds reached three finals before winning the Champions League last season while finishing second in the Premier League with 97 points. Klopp also guided Liverpool to the UEFA Super Cup in August and won the Best FIFA Men’s Coach award recently.

Ziege who played 32 matches for the Reds, feels that his compatriot is the best manager in the world ahead of the likes of Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino. As quoted by Mirror, the former German international old Omnisport: “I think you have to be careful with that. To rate the best coach in the world you have to count in all coaches, even the ones working in low-class leagues. The conditions that Klopp, Guardiola, Pochettino or Niko Kovac are having, many coaches don’t. So you need to be careful with that title.

“If you take those who everybody talks about, there is no one who did better than Klopp. I’m a big fan of his because he started at Mainz and finished fourth three times in a row in the second division. He made Mainz a club who finally got promoted and developed to an incredible club. Then he went to Dortmund. He took this club to German champions and a Champions League title candidate. He elevated this club to a level which they are still today.

“He went to Liverpool, the club who has been talking about becoming Premier League champions or being more successful for years and has been achieving the same there. He won the Champions League and finished second in the league with 97 points, which is mayhem. Now he’s leading the league again, even though it is still early in the campaign. This proves to me that he has to be an exceptional coach, because all of this can’t happen by accident.”

It’s fair to say that Klopp is easily among the best managers in the world at present if not the best. He has done a great job at all the clubs that he has managed so far. Klopp took Mainz to the UEFA Cup, guided Borussia Dortmund to two Bundesliga titles along with their first Champions League final since 1997 and has played a key role in Liverpool being where they are.

Klopp’s current contract at Liverpool expires in 2022 and given the squad they have, he is bound to enjoy further success with them. Given all that he has achieved so far, it’s fair to say that the 52-year-old is among the greatest German managers of all-time.