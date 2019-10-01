Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly started contract talks with Jan Vertonghen who will be a free agent next summer.

The Belgian international joined Spurs from Ajax in 2012 and has since made 290 appearances for the North London club, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists. Last season, Vertonghen played a key role in Spurs’ run to the Champions League final and was named in the competition’s Team of the Season.

SEE MORE: “He would be a pretty ideal replacement”- Sky Sports pundit reveals who can replace Christian Eriksen in Tottenham’s squad

The 32-year-old’s current contract runs out next summer but Spurs want him to sign a new contract. According to the Daily Mail, the North London club have begun talks with Vertonghen over a new deal. It is also understood that Tottenham are hesitant to offer the Belgian international anything over a year-long contract because of his age.

Despite being 32, it’s fair to say that Vertonghen is still among the best defenders in Europe and Spurs should try to keep him for at least another two years.

The centre-back has featured in five matches for Tottenham this season and should start in tonight’s Champions League fixture against Bayern Munich.