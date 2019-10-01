Arsenal manager Unai Emery said that he did not see Granit Xhaka’s duck during Manchester United’s goal last night.

Scott McTominay opened the scoring for the Red Devils last night through a powerful shot from outside the penalty area. Xhaka appeared to have ducked when the Scottish international took the shot that eventually found the net.

The Swiss international received heavy criticism for this on social media. Emery however, praised Xhaka for his commitment and said that he did not see the part where he ducked. As quoted by Goal.com, the Arsenal manager said: “He worked with a big commitment. He ran back, maybe the first run back in this action. I didn’t see that action [the apparent duck]. I watched when he was running back and really he did perfect with that run.”

Xhaka has lately received a lot of criticism lately with many Arsenal fans unhappy with him being the club’s captain. The 27-year-old has Emery’s backing but he’ll need to produce better performances on the pitch to silence his critics.

Arsenal are currently fourth in the Premier League after last night’s draw. Their next fixture is against Standard Liege on Thursday followed by a league game against Bournemouth on Sunday.