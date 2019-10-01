Video: Club Brugge stun Real Madrid with first-half double, brilliant finish for second

Real Madrid’s miserable start to the Champions League continued on Tuesday evening as they fell 2-0 behind against Club Brugge at the Bernabeu.

Zinedine Zidane would have been hoping for a response from his side after their heavy defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last time out in Europe, but it didn’t go to plan.

SEE MORE: ‘Get rid of him’ and ‘why on earth is he there’ – These Real Madrid fans react to XI vs Club Brugge

Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis scored twice in the opening 40 minutes to pile the pressure on their illustrious hosts, who now face a real task in not only getting something from this game, but perhaps even advancing from the group.

It was another poor performance from Real Madrid in truth as they looked slow and ineffective in attack and vulnerable time and time again defensively against the pace of the Brugge attack.

While Bonaventure was fortunate with his first goal as it didn’t look as though he knew too much about his finish, the second was pure class as he recomposed himself having looked like he was going to stumble to then dink the ball over an onrushing Thibaut Courtois.

Zidane is certainly going to need a big half-time team talk to inspire his men to launch a comeback…

Dennis Second goal Real Madrid vs Club Brugge 0-2 #RMCLU Madrid are sloppypic.twitter.com/12sMNprTAU — #UCL (@ZWODDE_) October 1, 2019

Club Brugge take the lead over Real Madrid after VAR overruled an offside call. ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/ULWW4iGpGx — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) October 1, 2019

How did that go in? ? pic.twitter.com/zwFmuj3kw7 — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) October 1, 2019