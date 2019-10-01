Video: Cristiano Ronaldo equals Raul record after wrapping up Juventus win with classy finish

Cristiano Ronaldo wasn’t to be denied on Tuesday night as he found the back of the net for Juventus in their 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen.

The 34-year-old has been thoroughly impressive in the Champions League since making his first appearance in it 16 years ago.

His goal in Turin on Tuesday was his 127th in the competition, and that continues to see him set the standard as he shows little sign of slowing down any time soon either.

Importantly, it came in a win for the reigning Serie A champions as they now sit top of Group D with four points from their opening two games.

As seen in the video below, it was a brilliantly taken goal too from the Portuguese superstar as he produced an emphatic finish, and it subsequently saw him equal another record set by Real Madrid legend Raul.

Opta noted after the game, as per their tweet below, that Ronaldo has now scored against 33 different teams in the Champions League, equalling the record set by Raul.

Although he turns 35 next year, he’ll be hoping that he gets the chance to surpass that record before he decides to hang his boots up. For now though, he looks set to lead Juve’s charge for the Champions League crown this season.

