Tottenham have been gifted a goal by Bayern Munich after a costly error from midfielder Corentin Tolisso, Heung-Min Son wasn’t wasting this opportunity to score.

Bayern Munich gifted Tottenham the chance to take the lead in this evening’s mammoth Champions League clash in just the 12th minute of the tie.

Frenchman Corentin Tolisso played the ball straight into the path of Moussa Sissoko and the former Newcastle star played in Heung-Min Son with a lovely through ball.

The 27-year-old drilled the ball into the bottom corner with a wonderful first-time finish from a tight angle. Superstar stopper Manuel Neuer couldn’t keep this one out.

Take a look at the South Korean star’s opener below:

Heung Min Son goal Tottenham Hotspur vs Bayern Munich 1-0 #TOTBAYpic.twitter.com/dR7h7GRQwS — #UCL (@ZWODDE_) October 1, 2019

Son has developed into one of Europe’s best forwards since his move to Spurs.