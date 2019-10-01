Video: Joshua Kimmich scores with superb strike to draw Bayern level at Tottenham

Tottenham took the lead against Bayern Munich through Heung-Min Son on Tuesday night, but that lead didn’t last long thanks to Joshua Kimmich.

After squandering a two-goal lead in their last outing against Olympiacos, Spurs will have wanted to react positively and get what would be a crucial win over the Bavarian giants.

It looked to be going to plan as Son threatened twice before eventually breaking the deadlock, and that would have given Mauricio Pochettino’s side a big lift.

Unfortunately for them though, it didn’t last as Kimmich struck from distance with a wonderfully curled effort which beat Hugo Lloris and ensured Bayern hit back almost instantly, as seen in the video below.

Harry Kane had a chance not long after to restore Tottenham’s lead, but his effort was cleared just before the line after he beat Manuel Neuer to the ball.

In turn, it’s proving to be a cracking game between these two sides and they’re both pushing to find that next goal which could be crucial to the outcome of the encounter.

Goal! Joshua Kimmich managed to slot the ball past the keeper! Tottenham vs Bayern Munich 1-1 pic.twitter.com/087vjb3DLs — DONSPORTS (@DONSPORTS2) October 1, 2019