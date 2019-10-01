Video: Lewandowski produces another world-class finish as Bayern run riot vs Tottenham

It was a night to forget for Tottenham and Mauricio Pochettino as they capitulated against Bayern Munich in north London.

The Bavarian giants eventually ran out 7-2 winners on the night as after putting a shaky start behind them, they moved through the gears and the hosts had no answer.

SEE MORE: Video: Robert Lewandowski pulls off insane skill before stunning goal for Bayern vs Spurs

What was key in the game was their clinical finishing in front of goal, as they seemingly found the back of the net with every chance that they created.

With a player like Robert Lewandowski up front and the quality that he possesses in the final third, Bayern are always going to be a threat, and the Polish international showed why he’s one of the best in the business with his double.

As seen in the video below, if his first was world-class, his second was equally as good, as he expertly guided the ball into the corner to give Hugo Lloris no chance.

It was a clinic from the reigning Bundesliga champions, while Tottenham have a lot to think about to bounce back from such a heavy defeat and it adds to their difficult start to the campaign with the pressure starting to now perhaps build on Pochettino.

Lewandowski's goal looked effortless, ball just glided in pic.twitter.com/H8C7hpoZsV — ONOME (@MeetOnome) October 1, 2019