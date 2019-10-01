Video: Simon Mignolet produces outstanding reflex save to deny Real Madrid

Goalkeepers have one of the toughest jobs in football, especially if things start to go wrong or they lose confidence. It’s not a position that you can happily let someone keep making mistakes until they get back to their best, sometimes it’s best to move on.

Simon Mignolet made the move from Liverpool to Club Brugge this Summer and has started to show how good he can be again. Admittedly he was always a good shot stopper, but this save is fantastic:

What a save from Mignolet ? pic.twitter.com/dWpILvoUmp — zackoaten (@zackoaten1) October 1, 2019

This is a big night for him to show how good he can be on the biggest of stages. It’s also a chance to outshine his opposite number Thibaut Courtois and show why he should play for Belgium.

Saves like that can only help his cause.