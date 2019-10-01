Championship leaders West Brom travel to promotion rivals Leeds United later tonight with Marcelo Bielsa’s side looking to get back to winning football matches (KO 19:45).

Its now only four points in their last four games for the home side, and the Lilywhites will be desperate to stop the rot and bag maximum points – it won’t be easy however against a West Brom side which now sits at the summit of the table.

What Time does Leeds v West Brom kickoff?

The match kicks off at 19:45pm on Tuesday, 1st October 2019

Where is Leeds v West Brom being played?

The match is being played at Elland Road, Leeds, England.

Who are you backing? Leeds or West Brom?

The Baggies, still unbeaten in the league, are searching for their third successive victory after wins against Huddersfield and QPR, and Slaven Bilic’s side look to be improving with every game. With seventeen goals to their name they’re the league’s joint top scorers and have scored two or more goals in each of their five victories so far.

At the other end of the pitch they’re not quite as efficient, conceding ten goals in nine games, which is actually the worst defensive record in the top six, so we could be set for a few goals tonight.

After a blistering start Leeds have once again suffered a mini wobble.

Bielsa’s side have won just one of their last four league games and suffered a shock defeat against Leeds’ old boy Lee Bowyer’s Charlton last time out, and Elland Road faithful are sure to be a little tense in this one.

Caughtoffside spokesman Lewis Jones commented:

‘Leeds have had a difficult time of late in front of their own fans and it would take a shrewd punter to back against a West Brom side which is simply flying at the moment. Slaven Bilic’s side are definitely going in the right direction.’

Leeds have the best defensive record in the league and are 12/5 to beat West Brom and keep a clean sheet.

Last season, West Brom’s trip to Elland Road was one to forget. The Baggies were thumped 4-0 and it’s 31/1 for a repeat scoreline. Incidentally, that was Leeds’ first win against West Brom in seventeen years.

Patrick Bamford has four goals to his name so far this season, but is without a goal in his last four starts and the jury is still out on the youngster. He’s 11/8 end his drought tonight.

With the same number of goals Matt Phillips is West Brom’s top scorer. The winger has been in excellent form and is 11/1 to open the scoring at Elland Road, a price which is sure to attract plenty of interest.

Despite their poor run of form Leeds head into the game as 4/5 favourites, the draw is 29/10 and West Brom are 19/5 to pickup another win on the road.

It should be a tough and bruising encounter, but West Brom are playing some attractive football at the moment, while Leeds have trouble putting opponents away.

West Brom to win this one.

