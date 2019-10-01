Zidane steers Real Madrid to breaking unwanted club record after terrible start

Sometimes it’s just plainly obvious to everybody that a manger is going to lose his job. Of course it’s tough because we all want to see managers get a chance to improve things, but dragging it out can end up making it worse for everyone involved.

There is a large Jose Mourinho shaped ghost hanging over The Bernabeu just now, it almost looks like Florentino Perez is waiting patiently for an excuse to sack Zidane and bring Mourinho back for another spell.

It’s hard to say that would actually be a good move for Real Madrid, but it’s starting to look inevitable.

Perez has been given more ammunition to fire at Zidane following the draw at home to Club Brugge this evening. They did well to battle back from 2-0 down, but they needed a convincing win after the defeat they suffered in Paris.

This stat from OptaJose shows just how terrible this start to their Champions League campaign has been. It’s an all time club record and not in a good way:

0 – Real Madrid have failed to win their opening two games to a Champions League season for the first time ever (D1 L1). Challenge. pic.twitter.com/o7Zjmau283 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 1, 2019

They still have a reasonable chance of going through but finishing top of the group now looks incredibly unlikely. Unless things improve then it’s not guaranteed they will win against Galatasaray. If they lose either game to the Turkish club then qualification will be in jeopardy.

It currently looks like everyone is just waiting for the next bad result to see if Zidane manages to survive, it’s not healthy for the club and players and it might be best for them to move him on.