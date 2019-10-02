Arsenal look like they’re going to have a battle on their hands in the race to sign Real Madrid ace Martin Odegaard, after Wolves submitted an offer to buy the youngster.

Odegaard is currently plying his trade on loan at Real Sociedad, with the Norwegian impressing fans and critics alike with his consistently brilliant performances for the Basque side.

And it seems like this form has caught the eyes of a few Premier League side’s, with one of these being Unai Emery’s Arsenal.

As per El Desmarque, via Sport Witness, Arsenal are keen on bringing the midfielder to the Emirates next summer, with Emery looking to bring the player in as a replacement for Mesut Ozil.

However, it seems like the Gunners may not have it all their own way in the race to sign the player, as Wolves are also said to be seriously interested in Odegaard.

As per Don Balon, Nuno Esperito Santo’s side have submitted an offer of €22M (£19.6M), however it doesn’t seem like this’ll be successful, as it’s also noted that Real want at least €80M if they’re to let the player leave.

Odegaard has made just two first tam appearances for Los Blancos since joining the club from Stromsgodset a fair few years back, with the youngster spending most of times since then with the club’s youth sides and out on loan at a number of other teams.

Odegaard finally looks to be getting his chance to sign in La Liga this year however, with the player bagging two goals and two assists during his loan stint with Sociedad thus far.

And should he continue to impress at the Anoeta, it shouldn’t be long before we seeing him pulling the strings in Los Blancos’ midfield, that’s along as Arsenal don’t get their hands on him first!