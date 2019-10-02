Arsenal are reportedly scared that Mesut Ozil’s huge wages will make it difficult for them to loan him out during the January transfer window.

The Sun reported a few days ago that the Gunners were looking to loan the German out in January, with the club even ready to contribute to his wages in order to ensure a deal gets done.

However now, it seems like any potential move could be in doubt, as the Mirror are noting that Unai Emery’s side are worried that Ozil’s monstrous wages could be a stumbling point in their attempts to ship him out on loan in the winter window.

Ozil has only played twice so far this season, with the German even being left out of his side’s squad to take on Man United on Monday, something that suggests he’s out-of-favour at the Emirates under Emery.

Although, the Gunners star was made captain for his side’s clash against Nottingham Forest in the League Cup last week, something that suggests he could still play a part for Arsenal’s future team this season should they fail to get rid of him in January.

On his day, Ozil is still one of the best and most creative midfielders in the Premier League, however it hasn’t been the German’s day for quite some time now, something that seems to be playing on Arsenal’s mind if this report is anything to go off.

It’ll definitely be interesting to see if Ozil remains in north London once the January window closes, or whether the club will be able to ship him out on loan despite his mammoth wages.