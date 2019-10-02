Arsenal are said to have opened talks with both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette regarding new deals, as the Gunners look to tie the duo down to new contract at the Emirates.

As per the Daily Mail, the Gunners have opened negotiations with Aubameyang, who’s currently on £200,000-a-week, with the north London side set to offer the forward a pay rise in his new deal.

It’s also stated that Unai Emery’s side are in talks with Frenchman Lacazette regarding a new deal at the Emirates, news that’ll come as a big relief for Arsenal fans everywhere.

Lacazette and Aubameyang are arguably Arsenal’s two most important and valued players, thus tying then down to new long-term deals should definitely be atop of the club’s to-do list.

Aubameyang has been on fire for the Gunners lately, with the former Dortmund man bagging 17 goals in his last 17 games in all competitions, including one against Man United on Monday.

The Gabon international has been one of the Premier League’s most form players since his move to the club from Dortmund in January 2018, thus it’ll come as a big boost for the Gunners should they be able to tie him down to a new deal soon.

Lacazette has been struggling with injuries as of late, however this shouldn’t take away just how important he’s been for the Gunners so far this year.

The French international has bagged two goals in three league outings, with one of these coming against Spurs in last month’s north London derby, a match Arsenal ended up drawing 2-2.

The forward’s hold-up play is essential to Arsenal’s play style, thus it’s no surprise to hear they’re in talks over a new deal for the former Lyon man.

Seems like Arsenal are clear about who they want to keep at the club ahead of the upcoming transfer windows!