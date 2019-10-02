It’s so easy to forget that some footballers are really still kids when they start to breakthrough to the first team. They just become thought of as a senior player, but they can’t be played too much too quickly.

The story of Ansu Fati has become well known this season, he’s burst onto the scene from nowhere and could now be in contention for a call up to the senior Spain squad.

Unfortunately a report from MundoDeportivo has indicated a knee injury could see him sidelined for around five weeks.

The reason for the injury makes complete sense, but it’s seems bizarre because it’s so easy to forget he’s still only 16. The report suggests he’s experiencing growing pains, and is still expected to grow more over the next year or two.

It’s something you don’t hear about regularly, mainly because it’s so rare to see a 16 year old suddenly start to play a big part in the first team. It suggests that Barca will need to be careful with him over the next few months and manage his workload appropriately.

The timing of the injury would also suggest he won’t play any part in the U17 World Cup which is due to start later in October.

He’s already played in five La Liga games this season, scoring two goals. You would imagine he will return to the first team once he returns to fitness.