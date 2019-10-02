Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing three Inter Milan players, namely Milan Skriniar, Lautaro Martinez and Stefano Sensi.

The Nerazzurri have started the Serie A brilliantly, winning all of their seven matches so far and all of the three aforementioned players have done well for the club so far.

SEE MORE: Valverde to start superstar trio in attack and rest ace – How Barcelona should line-up for Inter Milan clash

Skriniar who is currently rated at €60 million according to Transfermarkt is among the finest defenders in Europe and a key reason why Inter have conceded only two goals so far. He signed a new four-year contract with the club a few months back.

Sensi joined the Nerazzurri on loan from Sassuolo this summer and has had a fine start to the season. The 24-year-old who is valued at €18 million according to Transfermarkt, has amassed three goals and four assists in seven appearances across all competitions.

Martinez has a goal and an assist to his name so far but has been a threat up front. The Argentine forward is currently valued at €30 million according to Transfermarkt.

According to Calciomercato, Barcelona are interested in Skriniar, Martinez and Sensi, all of whom should start in tonight’s Champions League fixture between the Catalan club and Inter.

All three players could be a fine fit in Barca’s squad but it would be hard for Martinez and Sensi to find game time at Camp Nou. Hence, they should be better off at Inter. Skriniar has every chance of being a starter at Barelona but the Nerazzurri will be far from willing to let one of their most important players leave.