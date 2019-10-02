Sometimes it can appear that a certain player and club just aren’t suited to each other, even when it should work on paper. That absolutely seems to be the case with Coutinho and Barcelona.

The Brazilian has been outstanding for Bayern Munich since making the move in the Summer. When you consider he was also a stand out for Liverpool before making the move to Spain, it fully suggests there was something about Barca that just didn’t suit him.

According to a report in Sport, Bayern are so impressed with him since arriving that they are already willing to sanction big money to see him move permanently next Summer.

READ MORE: Barcelona ace ruled out for up to five weeks with bizarre injury

The story goes on to suggest that Bayern have a clause that allows them to purchase him for €120m, so they must be absolutely convinced by him if they are willing to pay that much.

It would also see the Catalans take a big loss on him, The Guardian reported they paid £142m to sign him from Liverpool.

It took him a couple of games to settle into life at Germany, but he now has two goals and two assists in five Bundesliga games and looks back to his best.

He turned 27 in the Summer, so the next few seasons should see him in his prime. A return to Barcelona looks unlikely so his next move is a very big deal. If he’s happy in Germany and looks to be back to his best form, then staying with Bayern Munich looks like the best option for everybody involved.