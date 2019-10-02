Paul Pogba is reportedly keen on making a return to Juventus but he could cost the club €140 million in the summer.

Tuttosport claimed that the Bianconeri and Real Madrid will both try to sign him in the January transfer window. Now, Calciomercato understands that Pogba who is valued at €140 million by Manchester United, wants a return to Juventus.

The Frenchman had a pretty successful spell at Turin from 2012 to 2016, amassing 34 goals and 42 appearances in 178 appearances across all competitions. Hence, the addition of Pogba will surely fortify an already-strong Juventus midfield that has the likes of Miralem Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi, Aaron Ramsey and Sami Khedira. However, the finances might be hard for the Bianconeri.

One of the best midfielders in the world, Pogba is perhaps Manchester United’s most important player and the club will try their best to keep him. The 26-year-old’s current contract expires in 2021 and the Red Devils will want him to sign a new one. Okdiario claimed a few days back that Pogba would demand a salary of €600,000-a-week.