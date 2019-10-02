Pundit and former Premier League ace Jason Cundy has backed Brendan Rodgers to take over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Man United boss in the near future.

Rodgers is currently impressing fans and critics alike with the job he’s doing whilst in charge at Leicester City, with the Foxes currently sitting third in the Premier League table, ahead of all of the top six apart from Liverpool and Man City.

The former Reds boss has done a stellar job at the King Power Stadium since his arrival back in February, something that has seen some link him with a move to Old Trafford.

Rodgers has been so good in fact, that only Liverpool and City have got more points than Leicester since his arrival in the Midlands, a hugely impressive stat.

31 – Since Brendan Rodgers’ first game in charge in March, Leicester have won 31 points in the Premier League – only Liverpool (49) and Man City (43) have picked up more in this period. Accomplished. pic.twitter.com/5BYX4sKoDn — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 29, 2019

Given this, combined with Leicester’s start to the season, Cundy has taken to the airwaves to claim that the ex-Swansea boss is good enough to replace Solskjaer as manager at Old Trafford.

As per the Mirror, when speaking about Rodgers on TalkSport, Cundy stated “You’ve seen Brendan go in there and change Leicester. Is Brendan the worst shout in the world for Manchester United?”

Cundy then added “Brendan has managed Celtic and Liverpool. If you can manage those two football clubs and do a decent job – obviously he was brilliant at Celtic – are you telling me he couldn’t do a better job than Ole right now? Because I am telling you: he could.”

Given how poorly Solskjaer has been doing at United lately, it wouldn’t surprise us to see the Norwegian sacked by the club in the near future.

And who knows, should this happen, we could see Rodgers end up managing United in the not-too-distant future, something Cundy definitely seems to agree with.