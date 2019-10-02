Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hailed Ilkay Gundogan, calling the 28-year-old one of the club’s best-ever signings.

The German international produced a fine performance in yesterday’s Champions League fixture against Dinamo Zagreb which saw City winning 2-0 thanks to goals from Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden. Gundogan was unable to score as he hit the crossbar but he was brilliant in the middle of the park.

Following the match, Guardiola hailed the 28-year-old, calling him one of the best signings in Manchester City’s history. As quoted by Goal.com, the Spaniard said: “You cannot believe how good he is. He is an exceptional player. He can play in different positions, with his work ethic. I missed him a lot in our first year here when after a few months an ACL ruled him out for more than six months. He is exceptional. He is one of the best signings in this club’s history.”

Gundogan joined Manchester City in the summer of 2016 for a transfer fee reported to be £20 million according to BBC. He was Guardiola’s first signing and has made 123 appearances for the club so far, scoring 18 goals while providing as many assists.

Despite the amount of quality in Manchester City’s midfield, the German international has made ten appearances this season, scoring and assisting against Shakhtar Donetsk. Gundogan has been performing brilliantly for Guardiola’s side so far and is bound to produce much better displays as the season progresses.

Manchester City next play Wolves on Sunday.