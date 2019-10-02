Infamous Manchester United flop Bebe scores absolute ROCKET from 50 YARDS out

The circumstances surrounding Bebe’s move to Man United are still a bit unknown. It seems Sir Alex Ferguson never actually saw him play and he was signed by United only five weeks after moving up from the second division.

He didn’t even play in a competitive game for Vitoria Guimaraes, but clearly he showed enough in his pre-season performances to persuade United to take the plunge.

The story is well known in the sense he was a total flop. Admittedly he had some injury issues which were unfortunate, but two Premier League appearances in four years tells you all you need to know.

He’s still going with Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish second tier, aged 29 it looks like he’s unlikely to crack the top level but he’s had some nice moments.

This stunning strike from all of 50 yards gives us a glimpse of what he can do. Watch it here

When you consider he hadn’t played top flight football before moving to Manchester he’s actually gone on to have a respectable career. That strike is just ridiculous.