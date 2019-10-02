Most country’s have a League Cup competition that is seen as inferior and a bit of a joke competition. This decision certainly isn’t going to help the profile of the Carabao Cup.

The problems originally started when it emerged Liverpool had played an ineligible player during their victory over MK Dons in the last round. The BBC reported they faced being kicked out of the competition.

The problem the organisers have here is it looks like they have ignored previous decisions made in the competition. A Guardian report in 1999 confirmed West Ham and Aston Villa would replay a game after an ineligible player participated in the original fixture

It’s now only fair to make accusations of double standards after the BBC reported Liverpool would be fined for fielding the ineligible player but the result would stand.

It really raises questions over Liverpool being given preferential treatment because they are a big club who will bring revenue to the competition. Would MK Dons have received the same punishment if the roles were reversed?

These fans took to Twitter to react and it’s fair to say they don’t seem impressed:

If that’s any other side they’d be removed from the competition but not the the fas precious top 6 — Mike smith (@Mick1082) October 2, 2019

Is anyone surprised. — Wayno (@waynewhewell) October 2, 2019

@talkSPORT @EFL @Carabao_Cup @FA @SkySportsNews

So liverpool avoid expulsion from League Cup and just fined, yet SMALLER teams get thrown out of competitions for same offence !!!! (I.e Bradford City in 2012 FA Cup)

Just a case of BIG teams get away with things #big6 — Simon Bush (@SimonBush17) October 2, 2019

So Liverpool have avoided being kicked out of the Carabao cup for fielding ineligible player but only fined. DISGRACEFUL and totally disrespectful to the other teams. What sort of example are they setting. If it was another club it would have been a different story. — Jo Bowers (@JoBowers48) October 2, 2019

Liverpool could have fielded 11 ineligible players and they wouldn’t have been kicked out. Trust me if any lower league team had fielded an ineligible player in the “Carabao Cup” they’d now be out. EFL and the FA terrified of upsetting that lot. — Phil (@phil_328) October 2, 2019

Of course Liverpool fans will see it completely differently. It’s a tough one because it’s hard to say if it actually made any difference to the outcome of the tie, but rules do need to be followed.

It will be fascinating to see what the punishment will be the next time something similar happens.