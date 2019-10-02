Tottenham skipper Hugo Lloris was disappointed with his team’s performance last night against Bayern Munich.

Spurs were thrashed 7-2 in their own backyard thanks to goals from Serge Gnabry (4), Robert Lewandowski (2) and Joshua Kimmich (1). This was the first time in Lloris’ entire career so far that he conceded more than five goals.

The Spurs captain admitted after the match that his side gave up too easily. As quoted by the Daily Mail, the French international said: “I feel really bad for the fans mainly because we gave up a little bit too easily and the score was even worse. It is a night that affects a lot. Now it’s about character, clearing the mind. The next two games against Red Star will become even more important, we cannot lose any more points.”

With last night’s defeat, Spurs are currently third in their Champions League table with just a point. They can’t afford to lose any of their upcoming matches against Red Star Belgrade, Bayern Munich and Olympiacos.

Things haven’t been very good for Mauricio Pochettino’s side this season. They have produced some disappointing performances so far but we can expect to see improvement from this side in the upcoming matches.

Tottenham will hope to be back to winning ways in their next match against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.