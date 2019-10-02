The debate about the U23 teams from bigger clubs playing against senior lower league opposition is an interesting one. Of course the youngsters will get experience, but it must be tough as a pro to get yourself motivated to play a reserve side.

Man United’s U23 side defeated Lincoln City 1-0 thanks to a sublime strike from James Garner.

He was set up by Tahith Chong, but the calmness he shows to stroke the ball away from the edge of the box is fantastic to watch:

James Garner is too saucy https://t.co/ctoXwFvKye — Lil Parlay (@Ludo4PF) October 1, 2019

Chong hasn’t really impressed with his limited chances in the first team, but James Garner continues to shine and score goals for the U23 side.

When you consider how abject the midfield has looked for United in recent games, Garner absolutely deserves a chance to show what he can do.