Juventus look set to rival Barcelona in the race to sign Chelsea and Brazil winger Willian, whose deal with the Blues is set to run out in the summer.

According to Don Balon, both Juve and the Blaugrana are in the hunt for the 31-year-old, who set to be available on a free next summer given that his deal with the west London outfit runs out then.

It’s also noted that both clubs would want Willian as a back-up options, with Juve wanting him to play second fiddle to Dybala, whilst Barca would want him to play second fiddle to one of Fati, Suarez or Griezmann.

Willian has proven to be a useful player for the Blues since his arrival from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer of 2013, however now, it seems like his time at Stamford Bridge is finally coming to an end.

The Brazilian has won a number of trophies during his time with Chelsea, including two Premier League trophies and a Europa League, helping the club keep their place as one of England’s biggest and best clubs in the process.

Given their current options in attack, we doubt Barca would actually need to sign Willian, and one wonders whether it’d be worth focusing on bolstering other areas of their squad in the upcoming transfer windows instead.

Juve currently have the likes of Dybala, Costa, Bernardeschi, Mandzukic, Ronaldo and Higuain to choose from in attack, thus if it’s first team football Willian’s after, we suggest he moves to a club other than these two considering the options they already have at their disposal.