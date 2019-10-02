Here’s how some Chelsea fans have reacted to Frank Lampard’s team selection for tonight’s Champions League tie with Lille, will the Blues come out on top?

Frank Lampard has made three changes to the side that beat Brighton on the weekend, the Chelsea legend has also switched to a 3 at the back formation with wing-backs.

Powerful centre-back Kurt Zouma comes into the team in the place of Andreas Christensen, club captain Cesar Azpilicueta is moving inside to centre-back and impressive youngster Fakir Timor maintains his place in the heart of defence.

With one man being taken out of midfield, the wing-back’s tonight for the Blues will be ace Reece James and Marcos Alonso. In the centre of midfield Ross Barkley has been replaced by superstar N’Golo Kante.

The change in formation is likely to see wonderkid Mason Mount deployed on the wing, the playmaker has been flourishing in an advanced midfield role so it will be interesting to see how he fares tonight.

Christian Pulisic is out of the matchday squad, sparking some angry reactions from some fans. Blues sensation Callum Hudson-Odoi is on the bench though after his return from injury.

Take a look at the west London club’s lineup below:

Here's the squad Frank Lampard has chosen for #LOSCCHE! ? What do you think? pic.twitter.com/gzQkXjQvxC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 2, 2019

Here’s how some Chelsea fans reacted to the team selection:

Great to see Kante and James, but leaving Pulisic out completely, what is going on — CFC_Opinions (@OpinionsChelsea) October 2, 2019

Wow another bad selection from the inexperienced manager

Really sad 1 — B.IG Blue (@YnugCohbam) October 2, 2019

No Pulisic Again??? — Pride Of London (@PrideOfLondan) October 2, 2019

Pulisic such a huge disappointment not seeing him in the team. Not fair. — Mod (@CFCMod_) October 2, 2019

Seriously why did we spend £60m for a guy the manager doesn’t even rate? Money could’ve been used elsewhere. He doesn’t even get a chance. — #Cultist-Daily ? (@EmenaIo) October 2, 2019

Might be masterclass, might be disasterclass. We will see! — X? (@CFCShooter) October 2, 2019

Confused manager at times . Why should Kovacic be on the bench when you are going for your first point of champions league — Nkundi Ame Lda (@edozie_lucius) October 2, 2019

Disgrace not even having Pulisic on the bench — Angry USMNT Fan (@AngryUsmnt) October 2, 2019

The prime focus for Lampard’s men is to get themselves into the win column tonight, the side’s defeat to Valencia in their Champions League opener will have to be a one-off if the Blues are serious about reaching the advanced stages of the competition.