Manchester City have reportedly joined the race to sign Norwegian winger Martin Odegaard.

The 20-year-old is currently playing for Real Sociedad on loan from Real Madrid. Odegaard has been pretty impressive for the La Liga side, scoring and assisting twice in seven appearances across all competitions.

SEE MORE: Report reveals Bayern Munich reject chanced to sign €100M Man City superstar during summer transfer window

His performances have attracted interest from Wolves and Arsenal. The Gunners want to bring Odegaard to North London next summer as a replacement for Mesut Ozil according to El Desmarque (via Sport Witness).

Wolves have submitted a bid of €22 million for the Norwegian international according to Don Balon who also claim that Real Madrid won’t let him go for anything less than €80 million.

Manchester City have also joined the race to sign Odegaard according to El Desmarque. This report claims that Pep Guardiola wants the 20-year-old winger next summer as a replacement for David Silva who will leave the club then.

Odegaard has been touted as a future star for a while now and it seems that he can have his breakthrough this season. Given Real Madrid’s asking price, Manchester City have a better chance of landing the Norwegian than Arsenal and Wolves.

With Silva departing next summer, Odegaard could be a pretty suitable replacement for the Spaniard if City manage to sign him.