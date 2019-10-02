Juventus have reportedly set Manchester United target Mario Mandzukic’s asking price at €11 million.

The former Croatian international has made 162 appearances for the Bianconeri since joining them from Atletico Madrid. One of Croatia’s stars in their run to the World Cup final last summer, Mandzukic scored ten goals and provided seven assists in 33 appearances across all competitions last season.

Despite extending his stay at Juventus till 2021, the striker is yet to make a single appearance for the Serie A champions in 2019/20.

Mandzukic was linked to Manchester United during the summer according to Tuttosport. However, no deal was materialised and the Croat stayed in Turin.

Calciomercato claimed some days back that Juventus were interested in selling the 33-year-old in January with Manchester United and Los Angeles FC keen on signing him. Now, a recent report from the Italian outlet claims that the Bianconeri have set Mandzukic’s price-tag at €11 million. It is also understood that the Croatian striker is eyeing a move to England.

Juventus’ attack currently has the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain. Hence, there is every chance of Mandzukic not receiving much game time under Maurizio Sarri this season.

A move away from Turin would be best for the 33-year-old. Manchester United can easily benefit from having an experienced player like him in their squad. He may not be a regular but could be a mentor the team’s youngsters. €11 million seems a reasonable price tag for Mandzukic and the Red Devils can easily afford him.