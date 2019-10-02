Recent stats show incredible Cristiano Ronaldo physical prowess despite advancing years

Usually a player has to try and reinvent themselves once they get into their 30’s. Their pace will go and they tend to start relying on their experience and reading of the game to gain an advantage.

Of course it will shock nobody to hear which player seems to be bucking that trend.

According to a report in AS , not only is Cristiano Ronaldo still playing at a world class level but he appears to still be the fastest player at the club. Juventus do have an ageing squad but they still feature players like Douglas Costa, Alex Sandro and Danilo.

The story goes on to say he was was clocked as running 34km/h in a recent game. For reference, Usain Bolt’s 100m record saw him run at about 37.5km/h.

It’s an incredible achievement for Ronaldo when you consider he is now 34. His physical ability has always been frightening but you had to think he would seriously start to slow down at this point in his career.

There were also suggestions that Real Madrid had made a wise choice to cash in on him when they sold him to Juventus. It was thought he was past his peak and wouldn’t be able to contribute as much.

I’m sure he will quietly be delighted to see his old team struggle without him, as he continues to prove his worth at the highest level. He’s already scored four goals in seven games so far this season and shows no signs of regressing just yet.