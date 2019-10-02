Former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is reportedly learning English with a view of perhaps landing the Manchester United job in the future.

The Italian tactician has been out of work since leaving the Turin giants at the end of last season, as he conceded that he will take a year out of management to regroup and recharge his batteries.

SEE MORE: Major blow for Manchester United as main target’s entourage advise against making Old Trafford move

It remains to be seen what jobs are available next summer, but it appears as though he could be showing a preference for a switch to the Premier League.

According to The Guardian, Allegri is learning English and not only that, perhaps worryingly for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, it’s claimed that he has his sights set on the Manchester United job.

The current boss has overseen a struggle so far this season as the Red Devils are well off the pace in the battle for the top four, and they’ve shown no real level of consistency to suggest that they will be up there in the coming months.

Time will tell whether or not that changes and things click into place for Solskjaer, but ultimately if he fails to start delivering results week in and week out and doesn’t take Manchester United closer to their objectives moving forward, he will run the risk of being replaced.

Allegri has the experience, winning track record and all-round tactical class to perhaps warrant a big job in the Premier League, and it’s suggested that although United aren’t considering sacking Solskjaer at this stage, the Italian coach will perhaps be on their shortlist should a change be made.

The fact that he is said to be learning English though would suggest that he wants to be as prepared as possible if he gets a phone call with a job offer to take the reins at Old Trafford in the future.