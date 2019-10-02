Paul Merson is of the opinion that Leicester City will find it hard to finish the Premier League in the top 6 if Jamie Vardy gets injured.

The 32-year-old has been an integral player for the Foxes since joining them from Fleetwood Town. Vardy has so far scored 112 goals in 278 appearances across all competitions. He played a key role in Leicester City winning the 2015/16 Premier League, scoring 24 goals.

This season, Leicester City are currently in third position in the league table with 14 points, just two points behind reigning champions Manchester City who are second. The Foxes have produced some fine performances this season so far and Vardy has been a key reason behind that. The 32-year-old has amassed five goals and an assist in eight matches so far.

Despite Leicester City being third, Merson feels that Vardy will have to play all of their matches if they are to finish the Premier League in the Top 6. He wrote on Sky Sports: “Brendan Rodgers hasn’t even been a Leicester a year and he’s already improved that squad 10-fold. There isn’t one player that has gone backwards since his arrival, every one of them looks a better player. There will be a lot of clubs sitting up and thinking they missed a trick not trying to get Rodgers in, he’s very good.

“It’s going to be hard for Leicester to break into the top six. Jamie Vardy is going to have to play every game, but if he gets injured who will come in for him? That’s the problem over a 38-game season, a major problem.”

Leicester City have started the season pretty well under Rodgers and provided they keep on playing like this, they could finish the Premier League in the Top 6 or even the Top four. Of course a lot will depend on Vardy but the Foxes have some pretty good attacking players who can give even the big teams a run for their money.

Leicester’s next match is a tough one as they play Liverpool at Anfield.