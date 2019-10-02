Spurs teammates take to Twitter to try and shut down rumours over alleged affair

Things have started to spiral out of control for Spurs. They’ve already had a poor start to the season and last night’s humiliation at home to Bayern Munich looked like it could be the last straw. The absolute last thing they needed was a potential scandal involving teammates and their partners.

It’s interesting to note that Chistian Eriksen felt compelled to take to Twitter to try and shut down rumours about an affair between his significant other and Jan Vertonghen. The original story that he was replying to has since been taken down, but Eriksen’s reaction shows he acknowledged the rumours at least:

The Mirror reported on the story and confirmed there was a wild online rumour that seemed to suggest some sort of affair had taken place.

Jan Vertonghen also took to Twitter to reply to Eriksen. It looks like he’s offering his support and publicly showing there’s no rift between the two players.

There nothing credible to actually suggest any of this is remotely true, but it’s just another thing for Spurs to deal with as their season looks in danger of becoming a disaster.