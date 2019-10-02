Tottenham’s 2-7 defeat to Bayern Munich is the worst home defeat in a European match by any English.

Last season’s Champions League runners-up endured one of the most forgettable nights in their history as the Bundesliga champions thrashed them 7-2 in their own backyard.

The match had a pretty promising start with Son Heung-min opening he scoring after just 12 minutes before Joshua Kimmich equalised.

Robert Lewandowski gave Bayern the lead in the 45th minute before two second half goals by former Arsenal man Serge Gnabry put the Bavarians 4-1 up.

Harry Kane pulled one back for Tottenham before three late goals in the final few minutes gave Bayern a 7-2 win. Gnabry ended up scoring four goals while Lewandowski had a brace to his name.

With this result, Tottenham have now set a new record for the worst home defeat by any English team in a European fixture, leaving Arsenal’s 1-5 defeat against Bayern Munich behind.

Spurs have had a shaky start to the Champions League this season. They squandered a two-goal lead against Olympiacos in their opener before being drubbed by Bayern.

Tottenham’s next Champions League fixture is against Red Star Belgrade on November 6. Before that, they play three Premier League matches, the first of which is against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.