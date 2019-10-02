Menu

Video: Ajax star Ziyech scores ridiculous lob against Valencia

Ajax
Posted by

It’s a tough ask for Ajax to get anywhere close to matching their achievements last season. Even getting through the group stages again would be a good result.

They showed their ability to go to Spain and get a result against Real Madrid last season, and it looks like Valencia could be their latest victims.

I’ts hard to say if this is a lob or how the keeper gets beaten, but it’s an incredible strike:

This might go down as the goal of the day, the keeper isn’t even that far off his line yet is helpless to stop the ball going in over his head.

More Stories Hakim Ziyech