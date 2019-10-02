Video: Ajax star Ziyech scores ridiculous lob against Valencia

It’s a tough ask for Ajax to get anywhere close to matching their achievements last season. Even getting through the group stages again would be a good result.

They showed their ability to go to Spain and get a result against Real Madrid last season, and it looks like Valencia could be their latest victims.

I’ts hard to say if this is a lob or how the keeper gets beaten, but it’s an incredible strike:

Hakim Ziyech has just scored this for Ajax. What a goal!! ?? pic.twitter.com/rjDNJfdBvf — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) October 2, 2019

??? Hakim Ziyech’s left foot is absolutely magic! A rocket at the Mestalla! pic.twitter.com/BcCXu6xxEo — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 2, 2019

This might go down as the goal of the day, the keeper isn’t even that far off his line yet is helpless to stop the ball going in over his head.