Manchester United misfit Alexis Sanchez looks like a completely different player for Inter Milan, the superstar made this lovely assist for Martinez’s opener vs Barcelona.

Less than two minutes into Inter Milan’s clash with Barcelona, attacker Alexis Sanchez rolled back the years to play a lovely lofted pass over his former club’s defence to free up Lautaro Martinez.

The 22-year-old striker held off Clement Lenglet before sliding the ball into the back of the net.

Check out the Argentinean’s opener below:

Que pedazo de enfermo. Lautaro Martinez es un toro en serio. pic.twitter.com/Ce63PQERMt — Fan de Desábato (@fandelchavito) October 2, 2019

Ernesto Valverde’s side have been punished for looking half-asleep.