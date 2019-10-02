Liverpool looked unstoppable before conceding their first goal against Red Bull Salzburg, take a look a look at this magical piece of play from the first-half below.

Just minutes before Andy Robertson’s goal in the 25th minute of the clash, Jordan Henderson played a lovely one-two with Roberto Firmino.

This wasn’t a usual one-two though, this had some special flair added to it.

Henderson played the ball into Firmino and the Samba star returned the ball with an effortless flick, Henderson then played the ball into Mo Salah with a stunning back-heel flick.

Unfortunately Salah couldn’t find enough room to hit the back of the net after being crowded out.

Take a look at the stunning link-up play below, courtesy of BT Sport:

This goal could’ve been the best goal of the year if Salah managed to get away from his man and tuck the ball into the back of the net.