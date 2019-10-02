Video: ‘I did it to show them they miss something’ – Club Brugge star reveals reason for Ronaldo celebration vs Real Madrid

Club Brugge forward Emmanuel Bonaventure has revealed that he did Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous ‘Si’ celebration against Real Madrid in order to show them what they’re missing.

The striker scored twice against Los Blancos last night, as he helped their Belgian opponents snag a 2-2 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu.

During the game, Bonaventure, who also goes by Dennis, pulled off Ronaldo’s famous celebration after scoring against the Spanish giants.

Dennis with the Ronaldo celebration at the Bernabéu! ??? Troll level: 100000000#ChampionsLeague #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/930GGG4XrI — Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristianomotive) October 1, 2019

After the game, the Brugge star stated in an interview that he wanted to show the club that they’re “missing something” after letting the Portuguese international leave in the summer of 2018.

PROMETEU TATUAR E NÃO VAI CUMPRIR? Antes do jogo, Dennis disse que faria uma tatuagem se marcasse contra o Real Madrid. O cara fez dois gols! E nossa Tati Mantovani perguntou se a promessa seria cumprida! Olha só! #CasaDaChampions pic.twitter.com/2on9NFEuOI — Esporte Interativo (@Esp_Interativo) October 2, 2019

The nerve, the audacity….

