Video: Kepa goes from zero to hero with crucial late save after astonishing mistake

It’s rare you see a real life player resemble something you manage to produce on Fifa when you accidentally press the wrong button.

It’s doubtful that even Kepa knew what he was trying to do when his bizarre mistake gifted Lille a golden chance to level the game in injury time.

Thankfully for Chelsea fans, the Spaniard produced a brilliant brave save to keep the points safe. He could easily have given away a penalty or been beaten so it was crucial he managed to atone of the error instantly:

Lille, 90+2. dakikada kaleci Kepa’n?n bu hatas?n? de?erlendiremedi! Tüm Goller için • @KramponSport pic.twitter.com/eZJybiDEQn — Goal Krampon (@KramponGoal) October 2, 2019

Chelsea clung on and managed to grind out an important 2-1 win in France, which keeps their hopes of advancing to the knockout stages very much alive.