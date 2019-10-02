When Liverpool went 3-0 up this one seemed to be over. All of a sudden Virgil can dijk was proven to be human and the Austrians have battled back from 3-0 down to make it 3-3.

Of course it would be Man United target Erling Haaland who would score the equalising goal moments after coming on. The Manchester Evening News linked the youngster with a move to Old Trafford and this will only help to win him admirers in Manchester:

Erling Braut Håland!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! SALZBURG HAVE EQUALISED ??? Look at the celebrations! pic.twitter.com/y3nGFkmxUD — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 2, 2019

It’s probably the simplest goal he will ever score, but Liverpool look shocked. If Salzburg go on to win this then it will go down as one of the greatest comebacks of all time.