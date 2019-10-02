Mohamed Salah has got himself onto the scoresheet for Liverpool in their Champions League clash against Salzburg, check out the superstar’s tidy finish.

In the 36th minute of tonight’s clash, Sadio Mane was picked out on the left-wing before deciding to play a lovely cross into Roberto Firmino, the ace’s header forced a great save out of Salzburg keeper Stankovic.

The ball spilled out into the six-yard area and Salah showed off his natural eye for goal by pouncing on the rebound to get himself in on the action tonight.

Take a look at the Egyptian’s goal below:

Liverpool’s front three have looked less free-scoring in recent games, this evening’s clash against respectfully weaker opposition will give their stars the chance to get back their confidence.