Serge Gnabry may have scored four in Bayern Munich’s 7-2 win over Spurs last night, however that didn’t stop his teammates from trolling him after the final whistle.

The former Arsenal man’s return to north London proved to be a good one yesterday, as he bagged a poker to help Bayern slap Pochettino’s men in their own stadium.

Sule tackles Gnabry and teammate kicks hat-trick ball into the crowd during post-match celebrations pic.twitter.com/NABjqZAEZe — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) October 1, 2019

? Bayern Munich's Niklas Sule shows Spurs how to deal with Serge Gnabry…#TOTFCB pic.twitter.com/qNvM5z3Q5F — Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) October 1, 2019

Despite this, Gnabry’s teammates still took the time to troll him after the final whistle, with Sule tackling the German whilst another teammate kicked his hat-trick ball into the crowd.

Bit harsh for someone who’s just basically won you the game, don’t you think!

Pictures via BT Sport