Video: Niklas Sule trolls Gnabry after Bayern ace’s four-goal stint vs Spurs as other teammate kicks hat-trick ball into crowd

Serge Gnabry may have scored four in Bayern Munich’s 7-2 win over Spurs last night, however that didn’t stop his teammates from trolling him after the final whistle.

The former Arsenal man’s return to north London proved to be a good one yesterday, as he bagged a poker to help Bayern slap Pochettino’s men in their own stadium.

Despite this, Gnabry’s teammates still took the time to troll him after the final whistle, with Sule tackling the German whilst another teammate kicked his hat-trick ball into the crowd.

Bit harsh for someone who’s just basically won you the game, don’t you think!

