Real Madrid loanee Achraf Hakimi bagged a brace for Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League clash with Slavia Prague, take a look at his second goal here.

In the final stages of Borussia Dortmund’s Champions League tie, Achraf Hakimi made a lung-busting run from a corner to seal a victory for the German giants.

The 20-year-old showed off some lightning speed before being picked out by Julian Brandt’s through ball, the ace then charged towards goal before drilling the ball into the back of the net.

The ace’s first goal was also a sight to behold, Hakimi showed off some lovely dribbling to score a superb solo goal to make it 1-0 to Lucien Favre’s side.

Check out the Morocco international’s stunning run and finish below:

Hakimi yet again. Already has more UCL goals than Sancho

pic.twitter.com/J2BeBeeRhT — jak (@jakkrmx) October 2, 2019

HAKIMI DOUBLE! His 1st 2 goals in Champions League pic.twitter.com/rEdX2E0tm5 — kaz (@PsychoLoco4L) October 2, 2019

Real Madrid fans will be excited after seeing the star’s double tonight. Does Hakimi have what it takes to be Los Blancos’ right-back for the future after Dani Carvajal hangs up his boots?